Comics For A Cause, Tony Robbins And The Controversial #MeToo Statements, And Who's Trump Firing Next? | Full Show (April 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (April 6th) Comedian Mona Aburmashan and Special Needs Advocate and Mother Holly Simon discusses an upcoming event supporting those with special needs, “Comics For A Cause”. Then, we bring on Dr. Daphne Scott to discuss the recent controversial statements made by Tony Robbins about the #MeToo movement during a past Awaken The Fire Within event. Then, we welcome Comedian Paul Farahvar and Political analyst Ken Jakubowski to discuss the most recent Trump news. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

