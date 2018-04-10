× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Kate K.

Kate K. is our incredible Kid of the Week. Also knows as Kate, she is a 5th grade student at Prospect Elementary School, and an art student. Kate has consistently been a very considerate young lady, and this year, has been very involved with Wells for Sudan after hearing a missionary speak about the critical need for clean water in Africa. Kate decided to collect money at school to raise $15,000 for a well, and Kate is doing a great job! She got a wooden well to put in our front hallway to attract attention for her cause. She worked to create a visual image around the well to encourage students and families to donate to “Wish for a Well.” Kate rallied all of her classmates in three 5th classes to her cause, and has created update videos for students and teachers. She is amazing! Here are the links to where Kate is raising funds.. HERE and HERE.