President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago. The move ignited the president's anger, with Trump calling it a "disgrace" that federal agents "broke into" the office of his personal attorney. He also called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
CNN’s Michael Zeldin: “In order for there to be an attorney client privilege, the attorney and the client have to be talking about legal advice.”
President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago. The move ignited the president's anger, with Trump calling it a "disgrace" that federal agents "broke into" the office of his personal attorney. He also called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Michael F. Zeldin is a CNN Legal Analyst. He is an internationally recognized financial crimes expert. He has served clients and lectured throughout the world on topics ranging from money laundering, terrorist financing and economic sanctions. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the latest Mueller/Trump relationship status.