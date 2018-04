× Brookfield Zoo’s Andre Copeland: What’s new for 2018?

Karen Conti observes National Zoo Lovers’ Day with Andre Copeland, Interpretive Programs Manager at Brookfield Zoo, who joins the show to discuss a brief history of the Zoo and the McCormick land donation that made it possible, the focus on conservation and global awareness of wildlife , what exhibits are must-see for new visitors, a new program devoted to monarch butterflies and more.