× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.10.18: Wendy doesn’t understand Cardi B

Today’s guests include CNET’s Ashley Esqueda, Former Chicago Bears wide receiver, Rashied Davis, and motivational speaker, Tim Ryan. Bill and Wendy talk about new rap celebrity, Cardi B; dishwashing; Facebook; football; addiction recovery; and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.