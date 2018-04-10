× Actor and ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Horatio Sanz talks Cubs, Chicago comedy and The SNL Experience

The hilarious Horatio Sanz (“SNL”) and (the equally hilarious) Joe Nunez (“Superbad”) join Justin in-studio to discuss being in town to watch the Cubs home opener, being fans of the Cubs while living in Los Angeles, their impressions of the new Wrigleyville, what attracts them to the Cubs and Wrigley Field, their time spent doing comedy in Chicago, making the transition from SNL to a scripted comedy and the upcoming “Conversations in Comedy: An Evening with Horatio Sanz” at the Saturday Night Live: The Experience exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio