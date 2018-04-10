× A shot-by-shot review of the trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The second trailer for SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY was revealed on ABC during American Idol last Sunday. Immediately following the trailer debut, we fired up our microphones to give you our initial raw reactions. We go through the trailer shot-by-shot to analyze the visuals and dialog. From the look of the characters, to the actors behind the roles, the music, special effects and overall look of the film, we discuss it all. And with our SOLO in OHIO live podcast coming up next month, we couldn’t be more pumped up for this next Star Wars standalone film!