× A Man In Recovery, Tim Ryan: “Get help before you hit rock bottom”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and friend of the show, Tim Ryan and his son, Max Ryan. Tim was a heroin user himself and lost his son to the drug. They talk about the ongoing opioid problem in Illinois, what the A Man In Recovery Foundation offers, overcoming addiction, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.