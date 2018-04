× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/9/18: Chicago Inno on Zuckerberg, Bike Sharing, & Spring Gardening

A shortened broadcast due to the Chicago White Sox game, but Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis provided the much needed perspective and preview as Mark Zuckerberg heads to Capitol Hill later this week. Steve Bertrand also learned about the newest bike sharing company in Illinois along with a specific social media for gardeners.