× WGN Radio Theatre #273: The Shadow, The Bing Crosby Show & Broadway Is My Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 8, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Shadow: Murder from the Grave.” Guest Starring: Bill Johnstone; (04-06-41). Next we have: “The Bing Crosby Show.” Guest Starring: Bob Hope; (01-16-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Broadway Is My Beat: The Ben Justin Case.” Guest Starring: Larry Thor; (12-08-50)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre