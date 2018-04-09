Video: WGN Radio Recess at the Chicago Magic Lounge

The WGN Radio Recess crew gets a preview of the new Chicago Magic Lounge, located in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago. Join Lisa Wolf, Jen DeSalvo, Pete Zimmerman, and the rest of the WGN Radio crew as they get a lesson on close-up magic and the history of Chicago-style magic. Joey Cranford, the Chicago Magic Lounge’s co-owner, and a few of the Lounge’s regular performers demonstrate the various experiences you can have at the Magic Lounge any night of the week. The only thing separating you from a night filled with magic and wonder is finding the hidden entrance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video