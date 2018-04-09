Roger “The Sodfather” Bossard discusses getting Guaranteed Rate Field ready after snowfall.
Video: “The Sodfather” talks about clearing the snow before today’s White Sox game
-
Photos: Steve Cochran Show from Guaranteed Rate Field for White Sox Opening Day
-
Canarble Wagon: Chef Mike Arcomone
-
Photos: New White Sox Food Offerings, Amenities at Guaranteed Rate Field
-
White Sox SVP of Sales/Marketing Brooks Boyer: “We want to be able to have something for everybody”
-
Sports Central, 03.27.18: High School Coach Ed Fritz; Cubs; White Sox & Ballpark Food
-
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 4/3/2018: Chicago White Sox Season Opener
-
Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 4: Breaking Down The New Food Offerings at Sox Park; 2018 Cubs and Sox Season Preview
-
White Sox Weekly (3/31/18): Sox start strong in Kansas City
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.04.18: Martin Luther King, Jr. 50th death day anniversary, Pilsen food and exoneration after 23 years
-
What Should I Be Listening To My 2018 White Sox For?
-
-
The importance of new White Sox teammates understanding the history of the franchise
-
John Williams Show Full Podcast 4.5.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park
-
Sports Central, 02.15.18: Prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine