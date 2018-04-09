× The Opening Bell 4/9/18: The Future Leader Of The Packaged Food Industry

Every industry is seeing a shake up these days and the finance world is no exception. Steve Grzanich chatted with Tim Roach (CEO of Lendr) to discuss the way they are helping small businesses and startups across the country and where they see their impact doing the most. John Krehbiel (VP of Corporate Sales at CJ Foods Inc) then joined Steve to break down the growing influence of pet food in the packaged food industry. The number of pet food manufacturing buyouts has jumped dramatically in recent years, which is a sign of a positive future for the industry.