The 'feisty' Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Credit card signatures will soon be a thing of the past

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They discuss why most major banks will not require signatures when making a purchase on a credit card. Eric also explains where he got the inspiration to sign every transaction as “Shamu”.

