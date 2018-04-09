× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-9-18

We have another incredible show for you tonight! Dave Lundy and Chris Robling are back for yet another thrilling episode of Touché, Lee Eiseman, Executive Director at the Pantone Color Institute, chats about her amazing career and setting the color trends for 2018 and beyond, Spinal Tap’s legendary bass player Derek Smalls talks about his new solo record and upcoming tour and we end the show in Studio 435 with some tremendous live music courtesy of Gangstagrass!

