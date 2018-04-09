× The Carry Out 4-9-18: “The Sox played a game and the Cubs didn’t so the rivalry of who represents Chicago best continues”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the FBI raiding the office of President Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, a jury acquitting the wife of the Pulse Nightclub shooter, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers before hearings this week in D.C., the White Sox losing to the Rays, the Cubs postponing their home opener after taking three of four from the Brewers, the Bulls taking on the Brooklyn Nets and Senator Tammy Duckworth becoming the first U.S. Senator to give birth while in office.

