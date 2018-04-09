× Steve Dale’s Other World | Ghost of the Forest, Leading Primatologist

Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas is right up there with the late Dr. Dian Fossey (“Gorillas in the Mist” fame) and Dr. Jane Goodall, from all those National Geographic TV specials on chimpanzees. Galdikas was chosen around five decades ago to study the least known and today the most endangered of the great apes, the orangutan.

It’s not that she has no celebrity, within the primatology world she’s a superstar (her work is the reason why what we do about orangutans). When she first began, many Westerners didn’t know orangutans even exists – literally means person the forest in Malay. They are, in fact, 98 percent like us – but they are also disappearing.

Dr. Galdikas explains why they are the most endangered of the great apes, and what you can do to help because once they are gone, they are gone forever. Learn more at Orangutan Foundation International, https://orangutan.org/.