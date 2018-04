× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.09.18: Everyone loves snow in April

It’s a snowy cold spring morning in April but a warm up is on the way! We can’t get to Wednesday quick enough. Dr. Iam Smith stopped by with this new book The Clean 20 and explains how easy it is to jumpstart your eating plan. Dr. Kevin Most talks organ donation. Dean Richards talks about his Greek Easter coma. Michael O’Hanlon joined the show to talk about the latest chemical attack in Syria.