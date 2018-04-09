× Sports Central, 04.06.18: White Sox Opening Day, The Masters Tournament, Steve Stone & Coach Q

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge & Kevin Powell give a post-assessment of the Chicago White Sox after Opening Day. Then, the breakdown of Sergio Garcia during Round 1 of the 2018 Masters Tournament. Later in the show, hear interviews with White Sox Color Analyst, Steve Stone and Blackhawks’ Coach Q from the Steve Cochran Show. The show finishes up with an important update on Sports Central.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.