× Sarah Wayne Callies from “The Walking Dead” and “Colony”

Sarah Wayne Callies from “The Walking Dead” and “Colony” joins the Bill and Wendy Show! Sarah talks about why her character on “Colony” is her favorite role to date and discusses her directorial debut on the show. The third season of “Colony” premieres May 2nd on USA.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3489326/3489326_2018-04-09-144926.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3739.mp3

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m