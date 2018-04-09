× Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman: “What we are trying to do is start a conversation about color”

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, joins Justin to talk about her amazing career, why Ultra Violet was chosen as the 2018 Color of the Year, what goes into choosing the Color of the Year, who is responsible for setting the color trends, the science behind understanding what each color means, how technology is influencing color variations, the physical reaction people have to color, her latest book, “The Complete Color Harmony Pantone Edition,” the challenge of convincing people to keep an open mind about color and how there are so many colors yet to be discovered.

