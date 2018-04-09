× No Coast Cinema Ep. 35 | Eliaz Rodriguez, “Think Twice” & “Silica”

This week on No Coast Cinema, hosts Tom Hush and Conor Cornelius welcome writer, director and fellow podcaster Eliaz Rodriguez to discuss his short films “Think Twice” and the upcoming “Silica”, as well as his involvement in the Middle Coast Film Festival and the CinemaJaw podcast.

They talk about Eliaz’s beginnings in film, how he approaches comedy from different angles in his work and even his time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Listen to the full podcast:

