Live from Studio 435: Gangstagrass

The great band Gangstagrass join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about their music, blending the hip-hop and bluegrass genres, their familiarity with bluegrass and hip-hop music, the challenge of marketing their music to a wide audience, how music fans aren’t attached to one particular genre, why they don’t like to describe their sound, how their live show is different from their studio recordings, their plans to put out a live record in 2018 and their latest record, “American Music.” They also sing a couple of songs including “All for One” and “Keep Talking.”

