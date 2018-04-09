× Latest on the chemical attack in Syria: “I think Russia could stop him. I don’t know if he goes out and asks Russia for permission.”

Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution, joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the latest chemical attack in Syria. Michael points out that the President has emphatically expressed his desire to bring American troops home as soon as possible. On the other, he has vowed to punish some bad actors.