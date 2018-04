× Karen Conti | Full Show (4/8/18)

Karen Conti visits with Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steve Casstevens, who discusses some of the cognitive effects on underage brains for Alcohol Responsibility Month; we hear about what’s going on this spring at the Brookfield Zoo from Interpretive Programs Manager Andre Copeland; criminal defense lawyer Damon Cheronis untangles some of the legal jargon you hear when an FBI investigation shows up in the news; Karen answers your legal questions, and more.