Hoge and Jahns, Episode 151: Should The Bears Keep Cam Meredith?

The Bears have a decision to make on wide receiver Cam Meredith, who signed an offer sheet with the Saints. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns debate whether or not the Bears should match the offer and also take a look at the wide receiver depth overall. Listener voicemails also make a big return as the guys answer your NFL Draft questions. Plus, there’s exciting news about a LIVE Hoge & Jahns Show happening next week! Listen below:

