“Elton Jim” remembers “Metric Man,” talks of Twitter dangers, reviews “Roseanne,” and shares his amazing John Goodman impersonation!

In this 99th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recalls “Metric Man” and how the U.S. almost converted to the metric system in the ’70s — and wonders why we still have 2-liter pop bottles! He also discuss how Laura Ingraham’s careless Twitter might destroy her career, and how Twitter has been damaging many people’s careers of late. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” segment, Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, review the new “Roseanne” TV re-boot, and Jim shares his amazing John Goodman impersonation!