Derek Smalls on the possibility of a Spinal Tap reunion: “They say never don’t say never ever or they say never say never again”

Derek Smalls, the pioneering bassist from the legendary British hard-rock band Spinal Tap, joins Justin to discuss his new solo record, “Smalls Change: Meditations Upon Ageing.” Derek talks about why he decided to put out a solo record, the target audience for the new record, his effort to bend the rock and roll genre, the tremendous musicians who appear on the record, what it was like growing up in a musical family, why he considers the classic documentary, “This is Spinal Tap” to be a “hatchet job,” his battles with addiction and the chances we will see another Spinal Tap reunion.

