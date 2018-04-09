× City Club of Chicago: Sen. Bill Brady

April 9, 2018

Hon. Bill Brady – Senate Minority Leader – State of Illinois

Senator Bill Brady was elected by his peers as Senate Republican Leader in August 2017. He has served the residents of the 44th District as their State Senator since May 2002, and prior to that served as State Representative for the 88th District from 1993 to 2001. He currently serves on the Senate Executive Committee.

During his tenure as a legislator, he has worked to increase education accountability and funding, and sponsored reforms of workers’ compensation and medical malpractice laws. He has championed reforms in the state’s insurance and financial industries that became a national model, sponsored laws that promote highway safety through more training for young drivers, and led the way in efforts to restore integrity to state government, ensuring the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars.

Senator Brady was born May 15, 1961, in Bloomington, Illinois. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. Over the course of his professional career, he has founded and operated several businesses, mostly focused in the areas of housing development and marketing.

Senator Brady and his wife Nancy live in Bloomington. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.