Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) prepares for a face-off against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth)
Blackhawks Crazy: Exit Interviews
The Blackhawks coaches and management had their exit meetings with players following their first non-playoff season in a decade. Chris Boden and Scott King discuss some of the important points as Stan Bowman, Joel Quenneville, and players spoke with the media, from core players needing to be better, to Bowman’s free agent plans, to Corey Crawford and the goalie situation.