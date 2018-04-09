× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4-9-2018

Today on the bonus hour Bill and Wendy remember actor and comedian Chuck McCann, most well known as the voice of “Coo Coo for Cocoa Puffs”. The duo also reminisces on using paper maps on their travels and how Google maps has changed everything.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3489316/3489316_2018-04-09-143216.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3739.mp3

