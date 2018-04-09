× B2B-Ep. 29|On the Road at Bourbon Women Night 2018 feat. Al Young, Gina Caruso, and Many More…

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin take the podcast on the road to Bourbon Women Night 2018 to talk with movers and shakers in the world of Bourbon Women. Kristen talks with legendary distiller Al Young about celebrating his 50th anniversary at Four Roses and his love of bourbon history. Branch Ambassador for Bourbon Women Gina Caruso talks about her love of bourbon and the growth of the Bourbon Women Association. Then, Brand ambassador for Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, Dan Crowell looks at the evolutionary advantages women have when it comes to tasting whiskey and shares some new offerings from; Ardbeg An Oa and Spios of Glenmorangie. Next up is Chief Cocktail Nerd, Co-Founder & Co-Owner of North Shore Distillery Sonja Kassebaum discussing what it takes to keep Illinois oldest craft-distillery running. Finally, Nick Nagele from Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb, IL explores his “seed-to-spirit” mentality and the craft behind Binny’s Bourbon Women 2018 Chicago Handpick selection. And it wouldn’t be an episode of B2B without someone winning a $20 giftcard to Binny’s, but this week two lucky fans win.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3489328/3489328_2018-04-09-145428.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

