× A-List Interviews: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Dean Richards sits down with the husband and wife stars of the most talked about movie of the weekend, “A Quiet Place”.

John Krasinski, who also directed the film, talks about the classic horror flicks that inspired and influenced his vision for “A Quiet Place” and why he enjoyed the family dynamic at the core of the story.

Meanwhile, actress Emily Blunt shares what it was like to work with her husband on the film and lays out the preparation they went under to star in an almost silent film.

