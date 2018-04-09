2018 Video Game Hall of Fame List, Video Game News & Previews

Posted 11:48 AM, April 9, 2018
2018 Video Game Hall of Fame Games (Photo provided by The Strong)

Former previews and reviews editor of EGMNow.netRay Carsillo discusses the 2018 Video Game Hall of Fame List. Ray and Mason break down what makes each game of the list Hall of Fame worthy. Video game news: speculation of Star Wars open world game?; Video Game reviews of: A Way Out, Ni No Kuni II and Dragon Ball  Fighter Z upcoming patch.

