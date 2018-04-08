× White Sox Weekly (4/8/18): Sox/Tigers postgame reaction, a visit with Hector Santiago and more

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: the guys react to the Sox getting swept at the hands of the Tigers in the opening home series and we take the pulse of Sox fans after the first eight games; Carm sits down for an extended chat with veteran long man Hector Santiago and we hear from Rick Renteria about the versatility Hector brings to the table, Andy Masur talks with GM Rick Hahn about the value in Lucas Giolito’s early outings, and more.