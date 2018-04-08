× WGN Radio Theatre #272: Boston Blackie, You Bet Your Life & Red Ryder

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 7, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Skating Ring Murders.” Guest Starring: Dick Kollmar; (07-09-46). Next we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Arm.” Guest Starring: Groucho Marx; (04-06-57). For our final episode of the night we have: “Red Ryder: Indians On The Warpath.” Guest Starring: Reed Hadley; (02-28-42).

