The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/8/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Sen. Michael Hastings of Tinley Park. Sen. Hastings discusses veterans affairs and the Quincy Veterans Home. He also elaborates on his opposition to the crosscheck voter registration system.

Then, WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky shares her reaction to the Rauner administration’s silence towards Chinese trade. Later in the segment, Amanda gives her thoughts on the budget in Illinois during the upcoming election year.

For our last guest, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs joins Rick Pearson to discuss the status of the Illinois State Republican Caucus. Additionally, Jim shares the current strategy of the Illinois Republican Party.