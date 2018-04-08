BURLINGTON, IA - OCTOBER 22: Rick Wirt harvests corn on October 22, 2015 near Burlington, Iowa. Wirt and his daughter Krista Kempker farm more than 2,000 acres in th area. According to the National Corn Growers Association, the overall corn crop is on track to have the 2nd highest average yield on record (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Markets 4/7/18: Another Turbulent Week on Wall Street
Orion recaps another very active week on Wall Street against growing trade war concerns. Later, Max sits down with Mark Feight from the International Agribusiness Group. Finally, Orion closes the show with his own look at agribusiness.