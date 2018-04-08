× Saturday Night Special: Robert K. Elder, “The Mixtape of My Life”

In this Saturday Night Special digital exclusive, host Amy Guth sits down with prolific author and journalist Robert K. Elder for a spirited discussion of his upcoming book The Mixtape of My Life: The Music That Made Me.

The Mixtape of My Life is a guided journal that offers prompts and questions to unlock memories through the soundtrack of your life. Together, Robert and Amy parse their own musical history and demonstrate the power that music can hold over memory, emotions and how we understand our own lives.

Listen to the full conversation:

