Renovated Wrigley Field, Home of The Chicago Cubs for 102 Years, Ready for Opening Day!
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier was at Wrigley Field and the surrounding area on Sunday and took pictures of the ballpark, the new gates, The Park at Wrigley, The Hotel Zachary and more… all ready for Opening Day at Wrigley, Monday April 9th.
This year’s renovations include: widening and relocation of the dugouts, addition of two batting cages, installation of a trainer’s room next to the third base dugout, expansion of concession areas, two new elevators behind the home plate area, better cell service and soon the opening of the American Airlines 1914 Club. On Monday, Wayne Messmer will sing the anthem, Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins, Billy Williams and Andre Dawson will throw out the first pitches. Julianna Zobrist will sing God Bless America and members from the Loyola men’s basketball team will sing the 7th Inning Stretch.