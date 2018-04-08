× OTL #599: Loyola University strike, Secret Chicago, Chi Teen Lit Fest preview

This week Mike Stephen reveals his debut on the local podcast Improvised Star Trek, dives into the contract negotiations between the Non-Tenured-Track (NTT) faculty and Loyola University Chicago, chats with local author Jessica Mlinaric about her new book Secret Chicago, and previews the Chicago Public Library’s ChiTeenLitFest. Local music for #OTL599 is powered by Melody Angel.

