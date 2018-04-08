Mike Stephen discusses the ongoing contract negotiations between the non-tenured track faculty and the administration at Loyola University Chicago.
OTL #599: Loyola University strike, Secret Chicago, Chi Teen Lit Fest preview
This week Mike Stephen reveals his debut on the local podcast Improvised Star Trek, dives into the contract negotiations between the Non-Tenured-Track (NTT) faculty and Loyola University Chicago, chats with local author Jessica Mlinaric about her new bookSecret Chicago, and previews the Chicago Public Library’s ChiTeenLitFest. Local music for #OTL599 is powered by Melody Angel.