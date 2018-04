× Justin Breen talks about the “grind and hustle” of being a business owner

Former DNAinfo writer Justin Breen joins Hannah Stanley, who fills in for Dave Plier. Breen joins the show to discuss his P.R. company, BrEpic Communications and the impact of hard work. Breen started up his firm about a year ago, where he finds great human interest stories for his clients and pitches them to mainstream media. Tune in to find out more!