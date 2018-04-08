× Full Show 4-8-17 Hannah Stanley: Stolen blood from a comic book legend, food expiration dates, Swedish Death cleaning

This week, Hannah Stanley in for Dave Plier. Roger Badesh and Hannah talk about the mystery of comic book legend Stan Lee and his stolen blood that is being used to sign comic books in Las Vegas. In response to the Vegas shooting, he created Solvent DNA Ink to stamp his books. Also, Hannah shares a story about what happened to her seven year old daughter at school. At 2:30, Justin Breen joins the show live. Roger Badesch discovers what Swedish Death cleaning is….and listeners get advise about what household items you should be throwing out.