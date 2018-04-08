× Celebrating Record Store Day, a photographic look at Chicago’s neighborhoods, and more…

On an abbreviated Nocturnal Journal, Dave Hoekstra previews for this year’s Record Store Day festivities at 4-A Song and Vinyl Jukeboxes. Owner Kirsten Phenegar Peterson talks about what’s going on, including pregame coffee and sweets; Jukebox club members Tom and Ryan talk about their love of these vintage machines, and more.

Photographers Kristin Cass and Adeline Sides join the show and discuss their Chicago Neighborhoods project with Women in Focus; they discuss the diversity of the city’s neighborhood aesthetic, and what makes the communities visually interesting. Then friend of the show Tony Fitzpatrick stops by with Parisian artist Vero Biosel, who has a new exhibit Chicago, Paris and Paris, Chicago at The Dime gallery, (1513 N. Western).