A Chicago Legacy: 100 years of Cantigny

Director of Communications for The Robert R. McCormick Foundation, Phil Zepeda joins Hannah Stanley to talk about a piece of history that’s still in the making. Zepeda discusses the Colonel McCormick’s legacy and the impact on the Chicago area throughout the years. This May marks the 100th anniversary of the battle of Cantigny.

For more information on The McCormick Foundation or the Cantigny park and museum, visit online or plan a visit.