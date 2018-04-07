× Underoath | Aaron and Spencer Live In The Sound Sessions Studio

On this episode of Sound Sessions, we speak to Underoath‘s Spencer Chamberlain and Aaron Gillespie on the day of the release of their new album, Erase Me.

LISTEN HERE: http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488702/3488702_2018-04-07-043002.128.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3788.mp3

Since announcing their return from hiatus in 2015, Underoath fans have been clamoring for a comeback record. This new album takes their sound to a whole new level and jolts that comeback into another stratosphere. Better than ever, Underoath is back. In this interview with WGN Radio’s Sound Sessions Podcast, the guys chat about what caused the return as well as memories of high school, MTV Unplugged, and what led them to a successful career in music.

Hosts – Michael Heidemann & Brian Hlavacek