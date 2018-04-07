× The Political Round Table, The Best Streaming Vids With ‘Binge And Uncork’ and we take on “Wall Street” for ‘What’s That From?!’ | Full Show (April 6th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (April 6th) First we dive into conversation about our Chicago White Sox and speak with our favorite wine maker, Susan Danenberger for ‘Binge and Uncork’. Then, we welcome our Political Round Table of Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy, and Eric Elk! They take on a myriad of topics ranging from Trump to Oliver Stone movies and even play the listener favorite segment “Sound Off”. We also take a stab at a scene from the movie, “Wall Street” for ‘What’s That From?!’. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

