Matt Bubala Full Show 4-7-18: Matt's taco goals, embarrassing movie scenes, helicopter parenting and freedom of speech

This week, Matt and the gang talk to a sociology expert about Utah’s new parenting law and why Matt’s kids think he’s an embarrassing dad! Matt, Roger and listeners recap old movie scenes that could be potentially embarrassing. At 4 am, Matt does a final report on China’s falling space lab. Later on, Matt talks about the Virginia woman that gave Donald Trump’s motorcade the bird and got fired over it.