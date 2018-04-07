× Illinois Attorney General candidates Erika Harold and Kwame Raoul, former National Census Bureau Director Kenneth Prewitt on the Trump census, LawyerSmack and much more

Republican Erika Harold and Democrat Kwame Raoul join the show to discuss their campaigns to be the next Illinois Attorney General.

Columbia professor & former National Census Bureau Director Kenneth Prewitt discusses the lawsuits attempting to block Trump’s census plan.

Attorney and LawyerSmack creator Keith Lee discusses the online community devoted to attorneys.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, we cover breaking legal news involving Conor McGregor, Pokemon & lonely lawyers.