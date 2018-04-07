× Chef Mario Garcia and Kitty O’Sheas at Cochon 555!

Chef Mario Garcia joins Dane “On The Road” to preview the excitement of this year’s Cochon 555 in Chicago. Hear as Mario shares his great career around the country as a top Chef for Hilton Worldwide and the dedication to farms and fresh ingredients at some of the nation’s iconic properties. Listen as Chef Garcia talks about the importance of Cochon 555 as an event and the competition with some of Chicago’s best chefs as well as the cause of raising awareness for heritage breed pork.